Peter Dutton posted a photo of showers at Bosco Football Club's home ground on his Facebook page after inspecting facilities this week.
"This is a changeroom at a local footy club I visited with Jenny Ware and Angie Bell today," the federal opposition leader said.
"More and more girls want to get involved in team sport, but the facilities here and across the country aren't suitable for them."
Mr Dutton, accompanied by the MP for Hughes and shadow sports minister, made an early election promise that a Coalition government would help sporting clubs improve facilities to help increase female participation.
He said $250 million would be provided over four years for community sporting infrastructure across the country.
"This commitment seeks to capitalise on the national attention female sports are rightly receiving and will deliver long-term benefits by boosting female participation in sport and supporting grassroots sport in our country," he said in a statement.
"While our investment won't be contingent on state and territory government investment, we would encourage [them] to match our investment to bring the total to $500 million."
Mr Dutton said priority would be given to population growth areas in outer metropolitan, rural and regional areas.
"Funding will focus on projects which reduce barriers to participation for women and girls, but funding will be made available for projects which also increase accessibility and improve local facilities for children around Australia," he said.
"Recipients would need to demonstrate co-funding of at least 20 per cent of the project cost.'
Mr Dutton made no specific funding commitment for facilities at Woronora Heights Oval.
The Leader was given minimal notice of the visit and did not attend.
An obvious question would have been whether the community could have confidence in the commitment given the "sports rorts" grants favouring Coalition seats in the previous government.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
