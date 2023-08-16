A request for an interim heritage order to protect historic shops at Cronulla appears set to be knocked back.
A nine-store apartment development, which would include the facade of the shops, is proposed for 97-99 Gerrale Street, across from the beach.
Cronulla MP and State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman wrote to Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe in July requesting the interim heritage order.
Sutherland Shire Council staff have also prepared an urgent report on the status of the property.
Their report said the property was already listed as a local heritage item in the current Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan.
"The general advice of officers representing the NSW Heritage Council is that IHO (interim heritage order) would only be made if the property is under threat or harm," the report said.
"In this instance, given the property already has a local listing and the social and architectural significance of the buildings have been identified, a threat against an unprotected item does not exist."
The report said the council had engaged heritage expertise to further analyse the impacts of the development proposal on the buildings and site as part of proceedings in the Land and Environment Court.
The developer opted to seek approval in court on the basis of deemed refusal by the council.
The matter has been listed for a conciliation conference on October 20, starting with a site visit.
A supporting document for the IHO, prepared by the Cronulla Community Precinct Association said "the proposed development would unquestionably destroy the heart and soul of the oldest commercial building in Sutherland Shire.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
