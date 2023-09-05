Update
Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe has rejected a request to place an Interim Heritage Order on shops at Cronulla where a nine-storey apartment development is proposed.
Mr Sharpe said the property was already protected as a local heritage item and did not meet the threshold for State significance.
The decision was foreshadowed in a Sutherland Shire Council report (see earlier story below).
Cronulla MP and State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman wrote to Ms Sharpe in July requesting an Interim Heritage Order (IHO) after the developer appealed to the Land and Environment Court on the basis of deemed refusal of the development application (DA).
The DA proposed retaining the facades of the shops within the development.
In a letter to Mr Speakman on August 29, Ms Sharpe said, under the Heritage Act 1977, she could make an IHO over an item that was under imminent threat if she considered that, on further investigation, it may be found to be of local or State heritage significance.
"The intention of an IHO is to safeguard a property for a temporary period to allow time to understand its heritage significance and complete a listing process, if appropriate," she wrote.
"I have carefully examined this matter and have decided not to make an IHO.
"I recognise the importance of this site to the local Cronulla community and its local heritage values. I have asked Heritage NSW to investigate this matter. heritage NSW advise that 97-99 Gerrale Street, Cronulla does not meet the threshold for State significance."
Ms Sharpe said the property was already listed as a heritage item on the Sutherland Shire LEP 2015.
"This means the buildings are recognised and protected for their local heritage significance and development requires consent. Sutherland Shire Council can assess and mitigate heritage impacts through that process," she said.
Earlier
A request for an interim heritage order to protect historic shops at Cronulla appears set to be knocked back.
A nine-storey apartment development, which would include the facade of the shops, is proposed for 97-99 Gerrale Street, across from the beach.
Cronulla MP and State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman wrote to Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe in July requesting the interim heritage order.
Sutherland Shire Council staff have also prepared an urgent report on the status of the property.
Their report said the property was already listed as a local heritage item in the current Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan.
"The general advice of officers representing the NSW Heritage Council is that IHO (interim heritage order) would only be made if the property is under threat or harm," the report said.
"In this instance, given the property already has a local listing and the social and architectural significance of the buildings have been identified, a threat against an unprotected item does not exist."
The report said the council had engaged heritage expertise to further analyse the impacts of the development proposal on the buildings and site as part of proceedings in the Land and Environment Court.
The developer opted to seek approval in court on the basis of deemed refusal by the council.
The matter has been listed for a conciliation conference on October 20, starting with a site visit.
A supporting document for the IHO, prepared by the Cronulla Community Precinct Association said "the proposed development would unquestionably destroy the heart and soul of the oldest commercial building in Sutherland Shire.
