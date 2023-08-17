St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Photos

NSW Teachers Federation and Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT hold rally outside Kogarah office of NSW Premier Chris Minns

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They vowed they would return, and in greater numbers, they did as promised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.