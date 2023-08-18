Residents were alarmed when they saw the grass around two mature, beautiful gum trees on the nature strip in Wentworth Street, Caringbah South suddenly turn yellow and brown.
They suspected the trees had been poisoned and reported the matter to Sutherland Shire Council.
A senior council arborist inspected the site "noted the presence of substances applied to the ground surrounding the gum trees", but the council says it is unable to take further action at this stage.
A resident who contacted the Leader was surprised and extremely disappointed the council was not prepared to take further steps, starting with having the soil analysed to see what had been applied.
"They are beautiful gum trees and our family are heartbroken this can occur and nothing is going to happen."
A council spokesman said in a statement reports of "the suspected poisoning" of the trees were investigated following their deterioration.
"Council has assessed the site and noted the presence of substances applied to the ground surrounding the gum trees," the spokesman said.
"Despite a comprehensive on-site assessment and information sourced from surrounding residents, council cannot conclude at this time the cause of this sudden decline in the health of these trees and is unable to take further action to address this matter at present.
"If further evidence comes to hand, council's position may change."
The spokesman said the council would monitor the condition of the gum trees.
"Should the health of the trees continue to decline, council will work to ensure no lasting loss to local canopy cover occurs," he said.
Council takes all complaints regarding potential tree poisoning seriously. In recent years we have received an increasing number of reports regarding trees that have been damaged or destroyed.
Where there is sufficient evidence, council has the legal power to issue fines or pursue much greater penalties via court prosecution where the breach is serious.
"Council also enforces our replacement planting policy to ensure that canopy is created for the future in adherence with its Urban Tree and Bush Land Policy principle of mitigating loss through responsible offsetting.
"Council welcomes contact from any residents wishing to raise concerns regarding potential tree poisoning or unauthorised land clearing on Sutherland Shire properties, sharing all available evidence whether that be witness reports, photos or video.
"Council can confirm there is no development application (DA) for the property."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.