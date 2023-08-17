St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Connells Point community market day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have a go at sailing at the Connells Point community market day. Picture supplied
Have a go at sailing at the Connells Point community market day. Picture supplied

A community event at Connells Point is on September 24 at Donnelly Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.