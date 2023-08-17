A community event at Connells Point is on September 24 at Donnelly Park.
There will be a market day open for the public, with the aim of promoting a variety of activities available in the area, whether its sailing at Connells Point Sailing Club, playing soccer on the grassy fields or shooting some hoops at the basketball court.
The day has been organised by resident and The Pinnacle South Hurstville RSL President, Patrick Wedes and family.
There will be Gozleme, a barbecue, Vietnamese street food, ice cream, coffee, fairy floss and show bags. There will also be a free all-day supervised rock climbing wall and a three-hour petting zoo.
Free memberships with drink vouchers back at the clubs will be given away.
Connells Point Sailing Club is providing free sailing lessons with experienced sailors. SES will be there to talk to any volunteers considering joining, alongside St John Ambulance, and Marine Rescue will have a large boat moored at the new wharf.
The event is on from 9am-3pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
