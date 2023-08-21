A Lugarno dad inspired by his son's cancer diagnosis has set himself the toughest physical challenge yet - an endurance swim aimed at smashing his incredible fundraising record.
Mark Pacey is the founder of community fundraising initiative The Bloody Long Day. Launched five years ago, it's all about supporting The Kids' Cancer Project.
Mr Pacey's son Cooper, 20, was diagnosed at age seven. After seeing Cooper endure tough times during his treatment, the father-of-two wanted to take on a battle of his own.
On September 2, he will kick of this year's event, swimming laps in Gunnamatta Bay for '30K in the Bay' - about a 12-hour swim. Sitting already at about $32,000, the hope is to get to $50,000.
This will mark the fifth consecutive year of the event but the first time Mr Pacey has attempted this swim. He's no stranger to physical exertion, having competed in iron man triathlons, including a 24-hour swim, cycle and run in 2019.
He has raised $253,000 for the charity.
"I thought it would be cool if I raised a few thousand to start with five years ago, but in the first year we raised about $40,000," Mr Pacey said.
The Kids' Cancer Project marks 30 years of vital childhood cancer research in 2023. Mr Pacey said his challenge aimed to raise awareness for the physical toll that takes place during cancer treatment, and the need for funding for childhood cancer research to improve outcomes for childhood cancer patients.
"When we were in hospital getting the diagnosis that our child had cancer, we thought how the hell were we going to get through it," Mr Pacey said.
"We, along with many other families, would spend day and night with our kids in the oncology ward at the hospital. While those days often felt like a bloody long day, it was never anywhere near what the children with cancer had to endure through their treatment.
"Part of the connection doing the long swim in an enclosed space, is when you're in an oncology wall, it's mentally tough inside those four walls. That's my mindset - rather than swimming point to point."
In about 14-degree water temperature, Mr Pacey will swim up and down, within 200 metres of shark nets, clocking up about 180 laps.
There watching on will be Cooper, who is a lifeguard. "He's really healthy and strong," Mr Pacey said. "He has his 21st next year and that's something I never thought he would have."
The dad's challenge is the first to kick off the community event in September this year. "It's also about encouraging others to take on their own Bloody Long Day," he said. "I've got one kid doing a 30 kilometre run, and some gyms doing 24-hour rows. The month is also about others taking on different challenges, whether as individuals or in teams."
Chief Executive of the Kids' Cancer Project Owen Finegan, said he was grateful for the support. "We especially love to see community-led initiatives like The Bloody Long Day where so many come together in support of an important cause," he said.
"For Mark his family and the Bloody Long Day community for their ongoing dedication and have enjoyed seeing the annual event grow year after year."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
