New CCTV cameras at Oak Park and Shelly Beach will allow the areas to be monitored by council lifeguards from their control room at Wanda.
Sutherland Shire Council will also install flotation devices, known as angel rings, as well automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), at the two locations.
The safety measures follow the death of a swimmer at Shelly Beach in January this year and other incidents at the unpatrolled swimming spots.
While welcomed by surfers and swimmers, the decision to install the cameras on the heritage listed pavilions has created waves.
Comments to the Leader include that the cameras are ugly and are out of place on the heritage structures.
"The council makes anyone who owns a heritage item jump through hoops before changes can be made, but here they have acted without a development application or consultation with heritage experts," one angry resident said.
Many believe the cameras could have been fixed to existing or new poles.
"This is just lazy - they have gone for the easiest and cheapest option," said an observer with professional expertise.
A council spokeswoman said the Public Safety and Lifeguard unit were "continually focused on improving existing coastal surveillance and water safety risk management to ensure we can respond efficiently and with the required resources needed in the instance of an emergency".
During the last summer beach season, lifeguards had carried out 1013 rescues, extended first aid assistance to 4902 individuals, executed 112,215 preventive measures, and responded to 33 significant incidents.
"In response to a steady growth in significant incidents involving beachgoers at Shelly Beach and surrounding waters, council has installed an additional camera on the amenities block at Oak Park and soon at Shelly Park, as part of our Ocean Safety and Lifeguard CCTV Coastal Safety Surveillance Network," she said.
"This will enable continuous monitoring of the adjacent coastal regions from the lifeguard headquarters, enabling swift response from council lifeguards and surf lifesaving volunteers in the event of an emergency."
The spokeswoman said "detailed evaluation" was conducted by the council's strategic planning team, with advice provided to ensure minimal impact to the original fabric or heritage value of Oak Park Pavilion.
"Council has conducted extensive engagement with the Bate Bay surf life saving clubs, local residents and visitors, who have expressed overwhelming support for this vital safety upgrade."
