Dunny Bowl success for Cronulla goofy footer

By John Veage
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 12:30pm
The 2023 World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle showed his class winning Elouera Boardriders CARVE Dunny Bowl at Wanda Beach. Picture John Veage
Elouera's Carve Dunny Bowl was held at Wanda Beach last weekend in a rising south swell and current World Junior Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle showed his class by putting on a clinic by taking the men's win.

