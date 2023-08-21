Elouera's Carve Dunny Bowl was held at Wanda Beach last weekend in a rising south swell and current World Junior Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle showed his class by putting on a clinic by taking the men's win.
The first day's small wave conditions were helped along on the Sunday when the southerly blew picking up the swell with the Wanda left rip bowl getting torn apart by the competitors when it started to get serious.
Jarvis said he's been travelling a lot this year competing on the Challenger Series.
"It's good to come home to a supportive surf community and get the chance to surf some fun heats against my mates in an event like the Carve Dunny Bowl."
The Red Bull sponsored surfer has already won the Australian Junior Championships, the Australian Open of Surfing, Skull Candy's Oz Grom Open as well as multiple Grom Comps. He has even earned himself a scholarship with the Australian Institute of Sport at the High-Performance Centre.
Late last year Jarvis claimed his maiden World Surf League Qualifying Series event win at the 2022 Taiwan Open Of Surfing and was gifted a start on the 2023 WSL Challenger Series which was a steep learning curve for the Cronulla 19-year-old.
He is currently ranked 54th on the World Qualifying Challenger circuit after surfing in contests on the Gold Coast, Sydney, South Africa and just back home from the US Open event.
The woman's Carve contest was a closer fought affair with 18-year-old classy south coast surfer Oceanna Rogers getting over the top of Cronulla Boardriders and NSW Champion Grace Gosby.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
