Kirrawee GP Chris Timms says prostate cancer in its early stages typically does not exhibit symptoms. It is as it progresses, men may notice frequent and/or urination, the presence of blood in the urine or semen, a weakened urine stream, discomfort in the back or pelvis, and weakness in the legs or feet. In cases where the disease has spread extensively, it may affect the bones, resulting in pain, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.