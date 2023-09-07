Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in men, following skin cancer.
The incidence rate has been on a steady rise over the past few decades, partly due to increased awareness and testing.
With September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, doctors are encouraging men to get their 'below the belt' health checks.
Kirrawee GP Chris Timms says prostate cancer in its early stages typically does not exhibit symptoms. It is as it progresses, men may notice frequent and/or urination, the presence of blood in the urine or semen, a weakened urine stream, discomfort in the back or pelvis, and weakness in the legs or feet. In cases where the disease has spread extensively, it may affect the bones, resulting in pain, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.
Dr Timms says there is some debate about the role of screening for prostate cancer.
"In the guidelines, there are some differences between the RACGP's Red Book, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia guidelines and the NHMRC guidelines," he said. "The two tests discussed for screening are the digital rectal exam (DRE) and the prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test.
The DRE involves a doctor manually checking for abnormalities through the rectum. But it has been said that its effectiveness is limited, as sections of the prostate are out of reach and small tumours may be undetectable.
The PSA blood test measure a protein produced by normal and malignant cells in the prostate, which can be an indicator of the presence of cancer.
"All of the guidelines agree however that there are both benefits and harms in prostate cancer screening and that a rational discussion with a medical professional is a good first step," Dr Timms said.
"It is also important for men to be aware of the risk factors, which include age, family history and ethnicity. Men aged over 50 with a family history of prostate cancer are at higher risk than other men in their age group."
St George Hospital was recently part of a trial into prostate cancer treatment, with the trial recruiting 1106 patients worldwide.
The aim of the ANZUP clinical trial is to see if a new tablet, darolutamide, combined with current treatments, can improve outcomes for people with high risk prostate cancer that has not spread beyond the prostate area.
Previous studies revealed promising results, preventing disease progression and improving survival for people with advanced prostate cancer.
Dr Timms said although prostate cancer was among the more common cancers in Australian men, there was also a beam of hope.
"The five-year survival rate for prostate cancer in Australia is high, with many men living well beyond this timeframe thanks to early detection and advances in treatment," he said.
"Prostate cancer is a complex issue that necessitates ongoing research, awareness campaigns, and healthcare initiatives. Despite the challenges it presents, Australia's dedication to confronting this health crisis head-on is commendable. The fight against prostate cancer in Australia is far from over, but with continued efforts, the future looks promising."
