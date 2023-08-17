A final affirmation for Vietnam veterans

"This is the final affirmation before we fade away," Vietnam veteran John Hoban said this morning as he left for Canberra to take part in a commemorative service to mark the 50th anniversary of Australian troops departing from Vietnam.
John was one of eight veterans from the Penshurst RSL Sub-branch who travelled to Canberra to join Vietnam veterans from across Australia for the service, to be held at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra on Friday, August 18 at 10am.
More than 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam during the ten years of the war.
But when the Australian servicemen returned home many found they found they were not welcome.
There were reports that some Vietnam veterans were spat at in the street
"We weren't even let into an RSL," John said. "I tried to join an RSL (in the western suburbs) but when I said I was a Vietnam veteran I was told, 'That wasn't a real war. There's the door.' "
While his fellow Vietnam veteran Kim Thompson managed to join another RSL, this one in the eastern suburbs, he still found difficulties.
"The old WWII guys wouldn't accept us," Kim said.
Veteran Glen Southern said, "We couldn't even get medical treatment when we came back for skin complaints that we got over there."
Attitudes started to change.
When the official Welcome Home parade for Vietnam veterans was finally held in 1987 it amended things to a certain degree.
John Hoban said the 50th anniversary Commemorative Service will see the proudly veterans rally to celebrate their service.
"It really is drawing the curtain across a certain part of history," he said.
"We can look back and say what has happened to the last 50 years.
"The Vietnam veterans are in their 70s now. A lot of the old soldiers are fading away but we are all getting together for one more time. There will be a lot of reunions and talk about old times."
Penshurst RSL Sub-branch president Keith Pratt is a Vietnam veteran and will also be making the 50th anniversary journey to Canberra.
Several years ago, Mr Pratt and fellow Sub-branch member Michael Lane received the Citation for Gallantry for their service in Vietnam in the Battle of Coral Balmoral in May, 1968.
"We have about 11 Vietnam veterans in the Penshurst RSL Sub-branch but not all of them are well enough to make the journey," Keith said.
"I feel this reunion is going to be important," he said "It will probably be the last chance for the veterans to get together in such large numbers. Age and sickness makes travel harder."
To mark the anniversary, veterans have received a new recognition for their service, the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation.
Kevin Kelly who served on the 9th Squadron helicopter unit in 1969 to 1970 said he is excited to be catching up with a lot of old comrades.
"I'm not sorry I ever went to Vietnam," he said. I was permanent air force, not conscripted, so the idea of serving was always there."
Kim Thompson described the 50th anniversary service and reunion as a monumental day for bringing back fond and tragic memories.
While veteran Ross Bryant added, "It's a form of recognition for us because we weren't recognised when we first came back."
