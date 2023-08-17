St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
A final affirmation for Vietnam veterans

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:30pm
From left, Vietnam veterans Ross Bryant, Kim Thompson, Kevin Kelly, John Hoban, Harry Lowe and Glen Southern head for Canberra. Picture: John Veage
"This is the final affirmation before we fade away," Vietnam veteran John Hoban said this morning as he left for Canberra to take part in a commemorative service to mark the 50th anniversary of Australian troops departing from Vietnam.

JG

Jim Gainsford

