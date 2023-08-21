Drop off here, not 'here', is the key message for drivers as they pick up and drop off children going to school at De La Salle College Cronulla.
As the college transitions to St Aloysius College in 2024, year 7 will be enrolled for the first time. In response, year 11 visual design student Tiana Reyes, has taken on the issue of road safety for her major project.
"Safe drop-off and pick-up is crucial for year 7 students, so I've created some fun characters that will encourage them to be conscious of road safety in school zones," Tiana said.
"Mr Coney is based on a traffic cone and will hopefully raise consciousness about where kids can be dropped off safely.
"I also hope Mr Coney will help raise consciousness of school zone safety in the minds of older students on their P-plates and the parents doing the driving."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
