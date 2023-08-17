All clear given after report of nuclear material found in Arncliffe house

Australian Border Force officers raided a house at Arncliffe following unconfirmed reports that a number of nuclear isotopes were found in the building.
The AFB has not confirmed the nature of the material.
The ABF officers swooped on the house in Kelsey Street, Arncliffe at around 9am this morning.
Residents in the street were urged to follow all directions from emergency services.
They were moved out of the exclusion zone and the street was tapped-off at both ends with 'hot tape' as men where Hazmat suits were seen going in the building.
Police, Ambulance and officers from the Environmental Protection Agency were also on the scene.
All appropriate safety measures were implemented, an ABF spokesperson said.
Local Fire and Rescue Units were called to assist along with Hazmat units, Superintendent Adam Dewbury said,
"There was no danger to the community and all issues were resolved by 12 midday," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
