UPDATE: All clear given after report of nuclear material found in Arncliffe house

UPDATE:
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) specialist crews have rendered safe the scene of a hazardous materials incident this morning at Arncliffe.
FRNSW HAZMAT operators were called in to assist the Australian Border Force (ABF) during an operation in Kelsey Street around 8am.
The specialist crews located low level radioactive isotopes, commonly used in several industries, at the location.
The material was found in suitable and effective containers, with no release of radiation.
FRNSW established a 10-metre exclusion zone around the property as firefighters, in protective clothing, used special detectors to inspect the site.
They were able to further seal the material without incident.
Three occupants of the address were taken hospital, purely for observation.
There was no evidence of exposure.
Other residents nearby, evacuated as a precaution, have since safely returned to their homes.
FRNSW alerted the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) which sent Radiation and Scientific Support teams to the address to assist.
EPA testing confirmed there was no evidence of exposure.
Radiation tests of residents and ABF staff returned regular readings and FRNSW has declared the scene safe.
EARLIER:
Australian Border Force officers raided a house at Arncliffe following unconfirmed reports that a number of nuclear isotopes were found in the building.
The AFB has not confirmed the nature of the material.
The ABF officers swooped on the house in Kelsey Street, Arncliffe at around 9am this morning.
Residents in the street were urged to follow all directions from emergency services.
They were moved out of the exclusion zone and the street was tapped-off at both ends with 'hot tape' as men where Hazmat suits were seen going in the building.
Police, Ambulance and officers from the Environmental Protection Agency were also on the scene.
All appropriate safety measures were implemented, an ABF spokesperson said.
Local Fire and Rescue Units were called to assist along with Hazmat units, Superintendent Adam Dewbury said,
"There was no danger to the community and all issues were resolved by 12 midday," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
