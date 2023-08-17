St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

UPDATE: All clear given after report of nuclear material found in Arncliffe house

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 17 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene at Kelsey Street, Arncliffe this morning following a raid by Australian Border Force officers. Picture: Nine
The scene at Kelsey Street, Arncliffe this morning following a raid by Australian Border Force officers. Picture: Nine

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.