St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

U-Go Mobility boss Daniel Corbin says challenges of running buses much the same anywhere in world

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
U-Go Mobility managing director Daniel Corbin at Kingsgrove bus depot, one of the four for Region 10 services. Picture by John Veage
U-Go Mobility managing director Daniel Corbin at Kingsgrove bus depot, one of the four for Region 10 services. Picture by John Veage

Bus company U-Go Mobility is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus to attract new drivers as it defends its ability to operate services in St George and Sutherland Shire

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.