Petition to change suburb's name

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Residents who are petitioning to rename their part of Kogarah after adjacent Scarborough Park. Picture: John Veage
Residents who are petitioning to rename their part of Kogarah after adjacent Scarborough Park. Picture: John Veage

Residents living in a small pocket of streets on the eastern side of Rocky Point Road want to change their suburb name from Kogarah to Scarborough Park and claim their own community identity.

Local News

