Petition to change suburb's name

Residents living in a small pocket of streets on the eastern side of Rocky Point Road want to change their suburb name from Kogarah to Scarborough Park and claim their own community identity.
A petition supporting the rename has almost 300 signatures and organisers are aiming for 500 before presenting it to Bayside Council.
Residents of the area bordered by Monterey, Ramsgate and Kogarah want the name change to end the confusion of where they live.
"The small pocket of Kogarah (19 streets) on the beach side of Rocky Point Road has long been associated with Monterey and Ramsgate and in the past was known as Moorefield Raceway and the associated Parklands," the petition states.
"As residents we would like to propose a name change to Scarborough Park which would create our own unique identity with reference to the surrounding parklands and create a closer sense of community within Bayside Council."
The petition, Scarborough Park Petition (form.jotform.com) was started by Emmanuel Marinos, a resident of the area for 20 years, and his neighbour Michael Giannak.
"There's always been a bit of confusion about our area," Emmanuel said.
"It's called Kogarah but it's not really there. I started a conversion with fellow residents and they also said they also didn't feel they were part of Kogarah.
"We decided on the petition to try and gain our own identity," he said.
"It might make people's lives easier because of the element of confusion of always explaining where they live.
"I know there is a precedent where other suburbs have been renamed, as long as the new name is not used anywhere else."
His neighbour, Michael Giannak said while doorknocking they are getting a lot of positive feedback when they speak to residents.
"Everybody is so pro the name change," Michael said.
"There's a strong sense of community in the Scarborough Park area because geographically it is sectioned-off by President Avenue and Rocky Point Road.
"There's a lot of history in the area. It used to be Moorfield Racecourse. The local council for Kograh is Georges River Council while we are actually part of Bayside Council. We want to create our own identity here."
Residents signing the petition have expressed their support for the name change.
"We feel disconnected from Kogarah in this area," one resident said
"I live next to Scarborough Park and have to consistently remind people that Kogarah suburb is not just near the train station. A name change will provide a clear community identity for all," another resident said.
Councils are encouraged to consult with the community to ensure there is support for the new name. If there is community support, the council can submit the proposed new name to the Geographical Names Board, the NSW government body which administers name places.
The petition is at: Scarborough Park Petition (form.jotform.com)
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
