St George Police Area Command welcomes three new recruits following NSW Police academy graduation 2023

By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 8:30am
The latest recruits to join St George Police Area Command; Muhammad Khan, Franco Catroppa and David Cooke. Picture by Chris Lane
St George Police has welcomed three new recruits to its command, with the new graduates being posted to their station.

