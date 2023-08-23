St George Police has welcomed three new recruits to its command, with the new graduates being posted to their station.
Of the 159 latest NSW Police recruits to be sworn in to start their policing career, these young men will call Kogarah and its surrounds, their second home.
These are among the new probationary constables of Class 359, who wrapped up at Goulburn Police Academy on August 18.
They have been deployed to St George Police Area Command, where they will complete their first year of on-the-job training. The trio will then complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb thanked the new probationary constables for the vital work they will be doing protecting to keep the NSW community safe.
"Every person who chooses a career in policing is making a commitment to the people of NSW. They are choosing a career in public service, putting the needs of the community first and keeping them safe," Commissioner Webb said.
Of the 159 recruits, 113 are men and 46 are women. St George welcomes two men in their early 20s and one in his mid-30s.
Sutherland Police has four new recruits.
