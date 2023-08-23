Caringbah High School is a selective school known for its academia, but it has now also qualified its Opens Boys soccer team for the NSW State Final for the first time.
A selective High School has never made the final of the NSW State Open Knockout competition.
Making it this deep in the state competition is extremely rare for the Caringbah Opens Boys Knockout team and they have really made a name for their school.
Previously Caringbah's best run had been in the quarter finals with the Opens Girls in 2019, where they faced a team with World Cup hero Mary Fowler playing against them- the boys had never progressed further than the round of 16.
Coach Stefan Sender said last year they went out in the round of 16.
" After a narrow defeat to Smith's Hill High School in 2022, the boys returned to the NSWCHS State Knockout with optimism and a desire to progress further than the school had before." he said
In the early rounds of the competition Caringbah demonstrated the potential of their free flowing attacking football, defeating Kingsgrove North High school 7-2 then Sylvania High School 7-0.
In the following round, Caringbah faced a determined Cronulla High School, in a physical match which ended with a narrow 2-1 victory, progressing to the last 16 in the state where they were drawn against Dubbo College.
The bus broke down a couple hours into the journey to Dubbo which only proved to strengthen morale and team chemistry and on a cold morning against an exuberant Dubbo side it became their toughest test, returning home with a 4-2 win.
In the Quarter Final Caringbah faced a well drilled Smith's High School coming from behind and securing a 3-1 victory.
Then it was Terrigal High School in the Semi Final.
After a scrappy start to the match, Caringbah put their heads down and emerged 3-1 winners and into the Grand Final.
Caringbah head into Wednesday's grand final at Seymour Shaw against NBSC Freshwater with confidence and a desire to become the first selective school to win the coveted title.
Captain Tom Mclachlan said they have a team made up of half new and half players from last year.
"Its a wide range of talent.
"Some of the guys play for NPL clubs and some don't play at all." he said
"Freshwater is a good team with some NPL talent, they have two brothers who play for the Joeys (Australian team) but we dont really care who plays.
"We are the first selective school to be in the Grand Final and we are playing to win"
Coach Stefan Sender said he and Jake Warner had coached a few teams together and it's extremely rare that you gather a team as unified as these boys.
"With a goalkeeper in year 8, and a striker in year 12 who has scored 14 goals in 7 matches, and boys in year 12 who had to juggle between playing the Semi Final and sitting their Mathematics Extension 2 exam, we have quite a unique and exciting team."
"The desire to win it is there, and so is the comradery, and the ability-but what I think will make the difference is if we pack out Seymour Shaw on the 23rd of August at 7pm and cheer them on."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
