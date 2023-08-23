St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

NSW final for Selective High football team

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Caringbah Opens Boys Knockout team are into the final of the NSW State Final. Picture John Veage
The Caringbah Opens Boys Knockout team are into the final of the NSW State Final. Picture John Veage

Caringbah High School is a selective school known for its academia, but it has now also qualified its Opens Boys soccer team for the NSW State Final for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.