Noah Chamberlain has made the AFL U16 Boys All-Australian Team and according to the Endeavour Sports High School coach, Sydney Swans legend Nick Davis, the year 10 student is one of the best prospects in the Sydney Swans Academy.
Davis said that Noah has been ticking all the boxes on the pathway to being a professional AFL player.
A Miranda Bombers and St George AFL junior, Noah who is 16 was rewarded for his solid National Championships form this year, and was selected in the 2023 All Australian team.
Chamberlain said he was born in Melbourne but didn't really grew up in the sport down there and played his junior games here in Sydney.
The Swans team he was a member of recorded one victory in their three U16 National Development Championship matches with a 24-point win over cross-town rivals the GWS GIANTS with the Swans Academy player named in the best performers of that match.
Chamberlain is an athletic key forward who presented well as the marking target up forward for the Swans. He took nine contested marks, more than anyone else in the Championships, and kicked six goals across the three matches. A natural left footer, he averaged 14 disposals and seven marks.
QBE Sydney Swans Academy U16 coach Dean Kelly said Chamberlain was a very worthy recipient and he has a bright futures in the game.
"Noah consistently was one of the best players in the championship with his strong marking, competitiveness, and mercurial goal kicking ability. He continually kept the side in games with his pressure and leadership."
Noah said he does have aspirations to be an AFL player.
" Being named in the All Australian team doesn't mean you get to play anybody its just good recognition that I'm on the right track.
"Ive been going to the Swans Academy every Tuesday and Thursday and its been a gift to be able to compete and train there-its helped me as a player and as a person" he said
" Its also helped having Nick as a school coach-its my first year at Endeavour and Ive definitely improved."
It also didnt hurt that Samuel Nolte from Endeavour Sports High was named the 2023 AFL School Teacher of the Year - for working hard to get kids involved in football at school, and playing roles to get them to competition and performing well.
The QBE Sydney Swans Academy exists to increase the number of players in NSW to get expert AFL knowledge and high-level skills-established in 2010, the Academy has nurtured and developed a number of elite AFL-level players and made a significant contribution to the growth and strength of the code in NSW.
