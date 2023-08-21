St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Endeavour High student makes All-Australian AFL team

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 21 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key Forward Endeavour Sports High student, St George AFL junior and Sydney Swans Academy player Noah Chamberlain has been selected in the 2023 U16 All-Australian AFL team. Picture John Veage
Key Forward Endeavour Sports High student, St George AFL junior and Sydney Swans Academy player Noah Chamberlain has been selected in the 2023 U16 All-Australian AFL team. Picture John Veage

Noah Chamberlain has made the AFL U16 Boys All-Australian Team and according to the Endeavour Sports High School coach, Sydney Swans legend Nick Davis, the year 10 student is one of the best prospects in the Sydney Swans Academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.