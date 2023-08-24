Book characters came to life for Book Week 2023 at Peakhurst West Public School, with pupils swapping uniforms for costumes in celebration of literacy.
The primary school took on the dress-up occasion with flair and imaginative spirit, with children getting into the fun and showcasing their looks to each other during a parade.
Leader photographer Chris Lane was on the playground sidelines to capture the creativity.
Principal Rebecca Ingram says the school has always made an effort to celebrate the annual event, which is an initiative of the Children's Book Council of Australia.
"Our teacher librarian Monica Meoli, always promotes and supports the students, staff and community to participate to use this opportunity to celebrate their favourite characters from their favourite books by dressing up for the day and join in the parade," she said.
"This year's theme of "Read, Grow, Inspire" no doubt allowed the range of sporting stars, super heroes and magical characters to pass through the school gates.
"Harry Potter has been a favourite in years gone by, but we have also seen a significant rise in the sports personalities and Where's Wally?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.