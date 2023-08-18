St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside proposal to grant licence over Crown Land to Arncliffe Aurora FC

August 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside Council has given notice of its intention to grant a Licence over Crown Land being Part of Riverine Park, also known as part of Barton Park, shown by the yellow border on the below map.
Bayside Council proposes to grant a licence for a period of 21 years to Arncliffe Aurora Football of the use of part of Riverine Park.

