Bayside proposal to grant licence over Crown Land to Arncliffe Aurora FC

Bayside Council proposes to grant a licence for a period of 21 years to Arncliffe Aurora Football of the use of part of Riverine Park.
"Pursuant to Section 47 of the Local Government Act 1993 (the LGA), Council hereby gives notice of its intention to grant a Licence over Crown Land being Part of Riverine Park (also known as part of Barton Park) being east of West Botany Street, Arncliffe," the notice published on the council's website, states.
Council proposes to grant a Licence for a period of 21 years to Arncliffe Aurora Football Club Inc for the purpose of:
Submissions can be made in writing to Council by 5pm, September 18, 2023 by the following methods:
Mail: Bayside Council, PO Box 21, Rockdale NSW 2216
Email: council@bayside.nsw.gov.au
