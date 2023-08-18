St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Two more shire playgrounds reopen after renewal and another three will follow this year

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 18 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crs Peter Scaysbrook and Steve Nikolovski, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Cr Laura Cowell with parents and children at Casuarina Road Oval playground, Alfords Point. Picture supplied
Crs Peter Scaysbrook and Steve Nikolovski, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Cr Laura Cowell with parents and children at Casuarina Road Oval playground, Alfords Point. Picture supplied

Another group of playgrounds in Sutherland Shire have been rejuvenated under a council program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.