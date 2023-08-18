Another group of playgrounds in Sutherland Shire have been rejuvenated under a council program.
Facilities at Casuarina Road Oval, Alfords Point, and Akuna Avenue Reserve, Bangor, have progressively been reopened.
A new playground in Colwyn Close Reserve, Menai - relocated from Beaumaris Drive - is due to open in coming weeks.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and E Ward councillors Laura Cowell, Steve Nikolovski and Peter Scaysbrook joined with local families for the official reopening of Casuarina Road Oval Playground on Friday.
Upgraded facilities have been provided for climbing, sliding, swinging and enjoying natural play, catering for children aged two to 10 years old.
There is a Softfall play surface, new seating, landscaping and access pathways.
Similar improvements have been made at Akuna Avenue Reserve Playground.
Other playgrounds scheduled for renewal in 2023 include Jelba Reserve in Bangor (due for completion in late September) and Webber Street Reserve in Sylvania (December completion).
A council spokeswoman said all playgrounds were assessed and prioritised annually under the playground renewal program.
All playgrounds were assessed quarterly for safety, and maintenance was carried out where required, she said.
More information on the playground renewal program: https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/your-council/projects-in-your-area/playground-renewal-program-2022-23
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
