Police seek assistance to locate teenage girl missing from Miranda

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Miranda.
A police statement said Caitlin Newman, 16, was last seen at shopping centre on Kingsway, Miranda, about 2.30pm yesterday.
"When she could not be located, officers attached to Sutherland Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," the statement said.
"Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
"Caitlin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of slim build, and with long brown hair, and brown eyes.
"She was last seen wearing a black 'Champion' hooded jumper, light blue fleece tracksuit pants and black/white coloured shoes.
"Caitlin is known to frequent the Miranda and Cronulla areas.
"Anyone who sees Caitlin or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
