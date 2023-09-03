I refer to the statement given by Mark Speakman supporting the Yes vote for the contentious Voice referendum.
As a conservative voter in Mr Speakman's electorate, I am somewhat perplexed by his assumption that his constituents in the majority accept such a proposal.
We should all have equal rights in this great country of ours and there is no justification whatsoever for one self-appointed group to have more of a say than the rest of us. This notion is apartheid pure and simple.
Constitutional recognition for genuine indigenous Australians is fair enough but the follow on demands will be nothing less than a bleed on the public purse and a yolk around the neck of any elected government by non-elected elites with no real benefit to the people who actually need assistance.
The Liberal / National Party should represent a united front and Speakman's "labour like" views give no comfort to those of us that wish to see the return of a sensible non leftist Government in both state and federal politics.
Experience tells us that the "trust me I'm a politician" and "we will fill in the details later" approach lauded by Mr Albanese and his associates should be rejected outright.
Greg B, Caringbah
When you vote Yes in the upcoming referendum it takes nothing away from any other Australian citizen but it provides recognises for our First Nation Peoples as the original occupants of this land.
Most major sporting codes and many of Australia's biggest companies are supporting Constitutional recognition for Australian indigenous people in the referendum. Many Local Government Councils are also prepared to support the YES vote.
Why is our Liberal led council not prepared to speak up in support of Constitutional recognition for our First Nation Peoples? Maybe it's because our Liberal Mayor Carmelo Pesce is reportedly hoping to replace Scott Morrison as the next federal candidate for the Cook electorate.
To have any chance at preselection our mayor needs to support the negative views put by the Liberal leader Peter Dutton and ignore what is the right thing to do.
The Australian Government hasn't always given Aboriginal People the recognition they deserve as the original occupants of this land. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were not counted in the Population Census until 1971 and full voting rights were only granted federally in 1984.
Dennis Briggs, Cronulla
The development at the corner of Willarong Road and President Avenue, Caringbah has taken over the footpath and the adjacent car parking spaces and one lane of traffic on President Ave, leaving motorists one lane of traffic heading east.
On Tuesday morning (August 22) at 9.15am, traffic heading east into Caringbah was banked back to Kareena Road.
There are major building developments in Cronulla that do not encroach on the footpath. Why is this one allowed, causing massive congestion during morning and afternoon peak hours ?
Bruce Elliott
While one can understand and appreciate the concerns over the removal of trees along Denman Avenue, Caringbah to make way for a cycle path, it hard to fathom the reckless vandalism to parking signs. Vandalising the signage with spray paint and tossing the signs into the railway corridor does nothing to assist the 'save the trees' movement.
Nick Dobner, Caringbah
Disinformation is put out by those who benefit from you believing it and their agents. The perpetrators know it is false and it is rife on the internet.
Misinformation is the spread of these views by those who have fallen victim to disinformation. Both are dangerous because they prevent action on serious and urgent problems that cause real harm.
The comment entitled "support for nuclear" (26 July) is underpinned only by mis/disinformation. The claim that radioactive nuclear waste is better than waste from decommissioned solar power plants is outrageous while the claim that "most of Europe and USA have abandoned solar and wind power" is pure fiction. Recycling of solar panels is being developed and rolled out.
Radioactive nuclear waste cannot be recycled and must be stored so that no one can approach it until it its radioactivity decays. The uptake of solar and wind is rapidly accelerating worldwide and Germany has been phasing out nuclear for decades.
You owe it to your family and community to protect yourself from mis and disinformation. Check a wide range of sources.
Be critical of information disseminated by parties who stand to benefit from you believing it (e.g. by making money) and be aware that this can be subtle (e.g. politicians receiving donations from fossil fuels enterprises benefit from slowing the shift to renewable energy).
To develop your defences further attend independent education sessions about mis/disinformation, such as this free "breaking down disinformation" session on 12th of September.
Marcela Bilek, Sutherland, Professor of Applied Physics and Surface Engineering at the University of Sydney
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.