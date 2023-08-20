Rockdale Ilinden's run for the 2023 NPL NSW Men's Premiership came to a dramatic halt on Friday evening.
Paul Dee's men were left shattered at Valentine Sports Park following a 92nd minute equaliser as the match ended 2-2, all but handing the title to APIA Leichhardt FC with two matches to spare.
It then didn't go to plan for APIA either as their Premiership celebrations were put on hold for another week as NWS Spirit FC, stunned them with a 2-1 victory at their home on Saturday night.
APIA will now wrap up the Premiership when they face St George City at Lambert Park next Sunday at 3pm with a bumper crowd expected to celebrate the trophy win for the Inner West giants.
Rockdale was sunk by Bailey Callaghan as the Sydney FC substitute scored the decisive equaliser deep into stoppage time following his side's impressive start to the match where Jaiden Kucharski had got them off to the best start with the game's opener in the 16th minute.
As Ilinden have been throughout the course of the season, their resilience kicked in as Jaden Casella scored his side's equaliser in the 31st minute before Golden Boot frontrunner Alec Uroesvski netted his 27th of the season.
The Rockdale's skipper and his team's hopes of at least pushing the Premiership to APIA for at least another day however fell dramatically short as the match ended 2-2 a-piece consolidating Dee's men to now fight for second place on the NPL ladder.
Rockdale Ilinden FC coach Paul Dee reflected on the draw which ended their push for the Premiership.
"It is disappointing because we needed three points to stay alive in the Premiership race, to concede late in the contest was cruel.
"We had our chances to kill off the game but they are a good team and found a late goal," he said
"It is a big clash for us to finish off against Blacktown City FC on a high to secure second spot."
Neighbours St George City extended their unbeaten run in the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's to five games on Sunday defeating Sydney United 58 2-0 at Sydney United Sports Centre.
Franco Maya put the side in front just before halftime before Kosta Petratos added a second from the spot midway through the second half.
United 58 had the ball in the net within two minutes when Patrick Antelmi reacted fastest in the box following a left-sided corner, but he was ruled offside.
With two rounds to play Rockdale now face Blacktown at home on Sunday afternoon where they will battle to keep in second spot while St George City who sit in fifth place will face APIA away at Lambert Park who still need a point to lift the trophy.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
