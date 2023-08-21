St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council to discuss electric vehicle charging facilities in shire as approval is given for Caringbah South project

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
August 21 2023 - 10:00am
Electric vehicle charging facilities will be installed at the Ampol petrol station in Port Hacking Road, Caringbah South. Picture DA
Issues around providing electric vehicle charging stations in Sutherland Shire are scheduled to be discussed at tonight's council meeting.

