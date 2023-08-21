Issues around providing electric vehicle charging stations in Sutherland Shire are scheduled to be discussed at tonight's council meeting.
Cr Peter Scaysbrook has submitted a motion seeking for council staff to prepare a report that provides information on:
Meanwhile, the council has approved the installation of electric vehicle charging facilities at the Ampol petrol station in Port Hacking Road, Caringbah South.
The project, estimated to cost $569,000, includes the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the canopy and building, installation of a storage battery and the installation of a charging unit with parking spaces each side of it.
A development application (DA) was lodged on behalf of Ampol as "part of a nationwide rollout of EV charging points to help provide added infrastructure to Australia's EV network".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
