Sutherland Shire Council has unanimously supported a move to get a full understanding of implications from the move to electric vehicles (EVs).
Cr Peter Scaysbrook, who moved the motion at the August 21 meeting, said there was no doubt EVs were "the subject of the moment as we transform from the only only form of transport any of us have ever known, from fossil fuels, to the energy sources of the future".
"My intention with this motion is to identify all the components council needs to address properly if we are going to be a significant player in this game," he said.
"There's a certain sort of feelgood nature about emerging technologies. It is essential we also acknowledge the difficulties we may face in engaging with this sector and the full effects on council's infrastructure and the governance that surround it."
Cr Scaysbrook said the council needed to have an objective assessment of the take-up rate of EVs and plan an appropriate level of response.
"At the same time we need to have a full understanding of the utility suppliers infrastructure," he said.
"We also have to manage expectations people have about developing technologies, fast charging and things like that. Expectations come with a price tag, and we have to know what that price tag will be."
Cr Scaysbrook said any infrastructure placed on council property would be subject to some sort of redundancy over a number of years.
"We don't want to be investing in predictably redundant technology," he said.
Cr Scaysbrook said the council had already flagged changed to the Development Control Plan (DCP) to accommodate some of the governance surrounding these emerging technologies.
Issues around providing electric vehicle charging stations in Sutherland Shire are scheduled to be discussed at tonight's council meeting.
Meanwhile, the council has approved the installation of electric vehicle charging facilities at the Ampol petrol station in Port Hacking Road, Caringbah South.
The project, estimated to cost $569,000, includes the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the canopy and building, installation of a storage battery and the installation of a charging unit with parking spaces each side of it.
A development application (DA) was lodged on behalf of Ampol as "part of a nationwide rollout of EV charging points to help provide added infrastructure to Australia's EV network".
