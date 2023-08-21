Linda Burney launches Barton for Yes campaign

Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians and Member for Barton joined over 100local volunteers to launch the 'Barton for Yes' campaign on Sunday.
260 volunteers across the electorate have committed to conversations with their neighboursand friends about an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice ahead of the referendum later this year.
The Voice is an invitation from the Uluru Statement of the Heart, a proposal from First Nations people to their fellow Australians to walk together to a better future for all Australian and to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Gathered in Gough Whitlam Park, Ms Burney addressed volunteers about the work ahead of the vote, and why success is vital for the future of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Volunteers will be at street stalls and train stations, and speaking to their neighbours directly about the Voice over the phone and at their doors.
"It was wonderful to join local volunteers campaigning for a Yes vote in the Barton and discuss the practical difference constitutional recognition through a Voice will deliver," Ms Burney said.
"The referendum is about three things.
"Firstly, it's about finally recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution, and paying respect to 65,000 years of culture and story.
"Secondly, it's about listening to a committee of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people about the matters that affect their lives.
"Because when we listen to people we know that we get the third thing - better results.
"People from all walks of life are having conversations with their neighbours and friends about enshrining a Voice in Australia's birth certificate, our Constitution.
"A successful referendum is the best chance we have to address the injustices of the past and create change that will deliver a better future," she said.
Barton for Yes volunteer Chris McEwan, Bexley said the Voice referendum is an opportunity to take the next step forward as a nation and recognise Indigenous Australians in our nation's founding document, the Constitution.
"This is 122 years overdue," he said.
"It's a big task ahead, but I'm looking forward to speaking to people in our community about why the Voice will deliver practical outcomes.
"Our conversations are a great chance for locals to ask questions about what we're being asked to vote on," he said.
