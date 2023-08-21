St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Linda Burney launches Barton for Yes campaign

August 21 2023 - 11:30am
Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians and Member for Barton joined over 100local volunteers to launch the 'Barton for Yes' campaign on Sunday.

