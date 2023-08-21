St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Brubaker back for more Tszyu

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 21 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
Nikita Tszyu is fighting Jack Brubaker on Wednesday at the Horden Pavilion.
Nikita Tszyu, who boasts an unbeaten record (6-0), now takes on Sutherland Shires Jack Brubaker(17-4-2), a former Commonwealth title challenger who's back after a solid win against former Australian champion Troy O'Meley.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

