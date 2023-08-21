Nikita Tszyu, who boasts an unbeaten record (6-0), now takes on Sutherland Shires Jack Brubaker(17-4-2), a former Commonwealth title challenger who's back after a solid win against former Australian champion Troy O'Meley.
The fight will be held at the Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, August 23 and holds some personal weight as Brubaker seeks redemption for a past defeat to Nikita's brother Tim.
Back in 2019, Brubaker made headlines in his Sydney showdown against young star Tim Tszyu - however he was quickly stopped within four rounds, with his corner throwing in the towel.
After disappearing from the Aussie boxing schedule in 2021, 'Gelignite Jack' is now back and coming off a winning return last month - defeating Troy O'Meley to earn his shot against the first family of Australian boxing.
While Brubaker has said he wants to get one back on theTszyu name, Nikita says the 31-year-old is simply trying to make one last "buck" from his family connection.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.