Sick children will benefit from a revamped play space thanks to an annual gift from bowling club members.
St George Leagues Bowling Club support St George Hospital with its yearly fund donation, and in 2023, they presented a cheque to the hospital.
Every year the club collects donations throughout the year when players go to their weekly bowling games. They donate this money to the paediatric ward, and this round of funds is going towards the refurbishment of the outdoor area adjacent to the ward.
It will be re-purposed as a healing garden suitable for use for the older children aged 10-17.
Club representatives including Club President Richard Carroll, Frank Dannaher were there in August to give the funds to Paediatric Nursing Unit Manager Danielle Caruana and A/Divisional Director for Women's and Children's Health, Maria Bulmer.
