While the Dragons NRL team may have fallen just short of pulling off a win over the Melbourne Storm at WIN Stadium on Saturday night, the NRLW team got back in the winner's circle after pulling off a 20-16 win over the Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Two tries in the final three minutes handed the Dragons a memorable win.
After a try to Zali Hopkins levelled the scores in the 68th minute the ball went wide to winger Margot Vella for the match-winner with 30 seconds to play to secure the Dragons their second win.
Coming across from rugby union in the off-season, Margot Vella has been a revelation for the Dragons with her fourth NRLW try in as many games and her most important yet for the Red V on the siren.
A trio of early three pointers saw the hosts take a 16-6 advantage into the half time break before Ella Koster scored her first NRLW effort whilst the Wests Tigers lock Najvada George was in the bin, hitting back for the Red V on the other side of the break.
Zali Hopkins then crossed with three minutes on the clock to tie it for the Dragons before Vella added to her impressive try tally in the dying stages to seal the victory.
Dragons fullback Teagan Berry continued her stellar season with 206 run metres while the two Dragons props Alexis Tauaneai and Tara McGrath-West combined for 30 runs and 301 metres.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward said they deserved to win the game.
"I am just super proud. We were super resilient in that second half even though for two weeks in a row, we haven't played the best in the first half.
"Everyone says they don't look at the ladder but everyone does and we knew this game for us was a semi-final," he said.
"I am just proud of the girls that they got a result after hanging in there."
In an important Round 6 the Dragons are at home to the 4th placed Titans at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at 1.15 pm on Saturday afternoon while the NRL Dragons travel to Auckland to take on the Warriors on Friday night.
They then finish the NRL season against Newcastle at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on September 2.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
