Spacious family oasis

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
There's plenty of room for the whole family in this Oatley home with multiple indoor and outdoor, formal and informal living options.
The well maintained, two storey home sits on two separate lots, a total of 900 square metres approximately. The driveway leads to a tandem lock up garage with extra storage.
James Walters from PRD Oatley said, "This property is being offered to the market for the first time in almost 60 years. It is beautifully presented and this tightly held oasis ticks all the boxes for families."
The quality kitchen has granite benchtops, a dishwasher and breakfast bar with beautiful pendant lighting above.
There are three generous sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, an internal laundry and a large rumpus room complete with fireplace and wet bar. The main living room also features a grand fireplace and chandeliers.
The undercover outdoor entertaining area overlooking the sparkling pool is perfect for entertaining family and friends plus there is a large, level, grassed backyard for the children to play.
"It is positioned in a sought after, quiet street in Oatley," James said. "The home is ideal for a young or growing family."
Conveniently located just moments to Oatley West Public School, Oatley Park, shops and transport options.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
