Live life by the water

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 4
For families wanting to buy a waterfront home on the beautiful Port Hacking River with lovely bays and estuaries, there are approximately 1500 waterfront homes and only a small handful have direct north-facing sunny aspects.
14 Goldfinch Place, Grays Point is one of the few large family homes that is bathed in sunshine all year.
A spacious, impressive full brick home it comprises five bedrooms, a magnificent lounge and a dining room leading to a sun drenched terrace.
Families with teenagers or older children will appreciate the large rumpus room with bar adjoining the terrace for family get-togethers and parties. The residence also features four renovated bathrooms.
Easy access to the waterfront with a level grassed garden with cabana and a very deep waterfront comprising of a jetty and pontoon suitable for a large cruiser or yacht.
Located on the North West Arm inlet with lovely views over the bay and to the Royal National Park.
Set in a quiet cul-de-sac location with Grays Point Village that has stores, cafes and a take away shop close by. Transport to Grays Point Primary School and Kirrawee High School is available via a local bus.
This lovely residence will provide a unique experience and is a home to be treasured in a wonderful location.
