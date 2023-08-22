A luxury waterfront masterpiece

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This cherished deep waterfront residence offers the perfect opportunity for a family or astute buyer looking for an undeniably stunning home on an exceptional parcel of land.
John Schwarzer from Highland Cronulla said, "The home has a magnificent north-western aspect, manicured level lawns and gardens with waterfront facilities including jetty, pontoon, slipway and sandy beach."
The versatile four-bedroom layout unfolds over three expansive levels serviced by an internal lift. Families will feel right at home with an array of multi-purpose recreation spaces, a home theatre, generous walk-in wine cellar and expansive home office.
"A state of the art residence, it features floor to ceiling glass wrapped interiors capturing water views from every room," John said.
Boasting several sun-soaked entertaining spaces, this deep waterfront masterpiece hosts multiple entertaining spaces, an infinity edge in-ground swimming pool and spa.
The waterfront facilities are second to none with a superb, self-contained boathouse offering a full kitchen and bathroom.
John said, "The property is situated in a blue-ribbon enclave offering panoramic views of Yowie Bay. It's just a short drive from the areas best schools, shopping, dining and Cronulla's famous beaches."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.