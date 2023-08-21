Rohan Browning is Australia's fastest man and he stormed home in his 100-metre heat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest to finish third.
It made him the first Australian male to reach the semi-final of the 100m at a Worlds since Damian Marsh in Sweden in 1995.
He became the first Australian man in 28 years to run a World Championships semi-final in the 100m, and clocked a swift 10.11, placing fourth behind reigning world champion Fred Kerley (USA, 10.02). Browning missed out on a spot in the final but ended his season hungry to achieve more in 2024.
"You always want to keep improving, so it would have been nice to go a bit quicker than yesterday, but that is how it goes.
"I think the lessons that I learned and how I evaluate the year isn't so much about times. It is more on some of the softer lessons and softer skills, and the technical lessons I've learned. I think I will be well equipped heading into the Olympics next year," Browning said.
