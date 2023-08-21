St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Browning on the pace at World Titles

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Browning just missed out on a spot in the final at the Worlds.
Rohan Browning just missed out on a spot in the final at the Worlds.

Rohan Browning is Australia's fastest man and he stormed home in his 100-metre heat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest to finish third.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.