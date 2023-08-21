2023 Grand Final week is finished for most of the Sutherland Shire Football Association teams, with the winners hard work and their dedication paying off.
Sutherland Shire is the largest Football Association in Australia and 82 Grand Finals were held.
This weekend sees the culmination of the Green Options SSFA Shire Premier League Finals at Seymour Shaw where the women's match sees Bosco play Miranda Magpies.
In the men's the day kicks off at 11am between the Cronulla Seagulls and Gymea before the gold medal game at 3pm sees the Seagulls top tier team playing Como.
The high flying Cronulla Seagulls, who came off a draw against the minor premiers that landed them in the second week of finals, saw off the Kirrawee Kangaroos 2-0 for their chance.
At the culmination of the year players and supporters should be celebrating success and plotting for next year but that is being undermined by a story that has culminated in the SSFA abstaining from participating in the FNSW Women's 1st grade, U20s and Girls Youth league for 2024.
There are always two sides to a story and the association and the teams failed to achieve a middle ground in the stakeholder engagement sessions that were held.
CEO Jeff Stewart said the SSFA's constitution states that the objectives of the association are to "foster and develop football in the Sutherland Shire in its various formats at both grassroots and representative level".
The association currently fields a women's team in the second tier of the NPL competition- this team can advance to the NPL1 league in a promotion and relegation competition, but they are not winning and currently sit in 9th spot on the ladder.
Proponents for the teams say Sutherland Shire Football Association is the largest football association of any code in Australia and they continue to be the largest sporting association in the southern hemisphere with over 19,000 players taking the field in 2023.
How can they not have a representative football team?
Stewart said the top tier comes at a cost and history shows that the SSFA has been promoted to the top division in the past and was extremely close to doing so again recently.
"We would have to put a tariff on every local player in order to fund Tier 1 coaches and players to be competitive-and at this stage we aren't willing to do that."
This was coupled with a campaign against SSFA Executive members, and the CEO which led to an ultimatum which has ended in stalemate and no teams for 2024. When the nation is excited about the growth of women's and girls soccer it's in everyone's interest to sort it out soon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.