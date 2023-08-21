St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Vital games at Newcastle for both Sharks teams

By John Veage
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
In one of the great side steps Sharks NRLW second rower Talei Holmes wrong foots the Cowboy defense in Townsville. Picture NRL Images/Scott Davis
We're at the halfway point of the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership and a captain's knock from Tiana Penitani with 196 metres, including 80 post-contact, to go with two offloads and eight tackles saw the Sharks rack up a monster victory over the Cowboys in Townsville.

