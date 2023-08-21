We're at the halfway point of the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership and a captain's knock from Tiana Penitani with 196 metres, including 80 post-contact, to go with two offloads and eight tackles saw the Sharks rack up a monster victory over the Cowboys in Townsville.
They snapped a three-game NRLW losing streak with an emphatic 40-12 win in testing conditions.
After winning their season opener against the Raiders, Cronulla had lost to Wests Tigers, Titans and Roosters before hitting back in style with a seven-tries-to-two victory.
The Sharks' half-time tally of 24 points is the most points scored by any team in the opening 40 minutes this season and Tayla Preston was golden with the boot, slotting six of seven conversions, having also entered the game with the competition's most kick metres (1,362).
Sharks coach Tony Herman said it was a really quality game of football.
"They completed really well and they had a set game plan and I think the girls just rode that out really well.
"We played some really good football off the back of that plan and we got some momentum back," he said
"Just really proud of how the girls performed against a really good footy team."
The Sharks are now away to the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium in the final game of the round on Sunday and need another win.
For the Sharks men it's an intriguing end to the season and they who could still technically miss the eight, as well as possibly secure a top four finish.
A win over the Knights on Sunday would confirm their place in this year's finals series, with the prospect of a repeat clash against either Newcastle or Canberra who they play on September 3.
They kept their top four hopes alive and put North Queensland's finals aspirations in jeopardy with a statement 32-12 win on Thursday night where they really put it together in their best effort.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon praised their goal line defense and said fullback Connor Tracey constantly turned up in attack and got them going, every time they needed him.
Tracey was immense in attack for the Sharks with 248 metres off 25 runs.
Tracey also took home the inaugural Paul Green Medal as the player of the match.
