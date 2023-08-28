Carino Care Sylvania is celebrating the 100th birthday of one of its "remarkable" residents.
Jean Munro, whose profile was published in this year's Sutherland centenarians booklet, celebrates her milestone birthday in 2023.
Born in Warragul Victoria in November 1918, Jean was the second daughter of Lil and Jack. Her great grandparents had arrived by boat from Scotland, Ireland and England in the 19th century.
She grew up and worked in Victoria, first as a teenage dressmaker. She then helped run a student hostel, did skilled sheet metal factory work during World War II, ran the childrenswear section of a department store and worked in a hospital. She also provided care and support for her ageing parents. In later life she lived and worked for a time in Scotland.
She was a popular Presbyterian Church Sunday School teacher and elder. She enjoyed games of badminton, croquet and cards, read many books and completed daily crosswords. She kept up close relationships with her family including her older sister, her two nephews and aunts, uncles and cousins around the country. She made lasting friendships.
Jean travelled extensively, particularly after her parents died. She lived part of each year in Ardency Aroona (Waterbrook) from 2005 and continuously from 2015-2022.
She is to her family their much loved and respected Aunty Jean.
