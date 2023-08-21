St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Coleman calls for safety action on Carlton intersection

August 22 2023 - 8:30am
Banks MP, David Coleman at the intersection of Park Road and the Princes Highway, Carlton.
The Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman, is calling on the State Government to install a dedicated green-light arrow when turning from Park Road onto the Princes Highway.

