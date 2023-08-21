Coleman calls for safety action on Carlton intersection

The Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman, is calling on the State Government to install a dedicated green-light arrow when turning from Park Road onto the Princes Highway.
The intersection of Park Road and the Princes Highway is very busy during peak times.
"The absence of a green-light arrow makes it extremely difficult for motorists to safely turn right from Park Road onto the Princes Highway when driving towards the city," he said.
Many concerned residents have raised the issue of road safety at the intersection through petitions and community meetings held by the Mr Coleman.
He has raised these concerns with the State Government.
The State Government has stated that it does not support the addition of a green-light arrow for motorists turning left onto the Princes Highway.
Mr Coleman is calling on the State Government to reverse its decision in the interests of the safety of all motorists that use this intersection.
"I have been calling on the State Government to install a dedicated green-light arrow for some time. This intersection causes many traffic and safety issues," Mr Coleman said.
"The State Government must take action to address this issue."
