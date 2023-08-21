Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Upcoming dates for culture, food and family fun in Georges River

It's been wonderful to see so many residents attending our local activities and events.
It's very clear we have a community who have an appetite for community connection and getting out and about. Consequently, Georges River Council have been busy preparing more events for you in the coming months.
Sydney Fringe Festival and Georges River Council present the return of Fringeville to Hurstville on Friday, September 15. Hurstville Plaza will come alive with live music and dancing, celebrating the flavours and creativity of south Sydney at this free event. As part of Fringeville, you can purchase tickets for FEAST on Thursday, September 14.
The evening at Marana Auditorium, Hurstville Entertainment Centre will be hosted by Jennifer Wong, presenter of ABC's Chopsticks or Fork? Expect six of Sydney's funniest and most food-loving comedians, writers, and a chef, for a sumptuous night of storytelling, laughter, and Filipino food.
In the spirit of Halloween, Council is bringing back the much-loved Frightful 80s Drive-in Cinema with a free showing of the 1988 movie Beetlejuice (M) on the big screen on Saturday, October 28.
Dust off your picnic rugs, we have secured a date for our annual family favourite event, Magic of Christmas - Saturday December 2. Staff are busy locking in a great line up of family entertainment for our first summer event.
In February, we invite you to welcome the Year of The Dragon with our Lunar New Year 2024 festivities to take place on Saturday, February 3 in Hurstville. We're expecting 50,000 residents and visitors from greater Sydney coming together to enjoy lively lion dancing, local community performances, and family fun.
Just a few weeks later, we will continue to celebrate our rich cultural diversity with our 2024 In Good Taste Festival. Our annual food-lover's event at Hurstville on Friday, February 16, 2024 will host a smorgasbord of multicultural food and entertainment representing the melting pot of communities in Georges River.
Keep a look out for these events, plus listing of community events, on the Council Events page and What's On page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.