St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Upcoming dates for culture, food and family fun in Georges River

Updated August 22 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

It's been wonderful to see so many residents attending our local activities and events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.