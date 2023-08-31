NSW Ambulance has become the first state emergency service to reach gender parity in its ranks, with women making up more than 50 per cent of the NSW Ambulance workforce.
Women also occupied almost 45 per cent of all leadership roles across the organisation, and made up the majority of the executive leadership team.
The first time NSW Ambulance allowed two female paramedics work together as part of the same crew, was in about 1987, at the Rockdale station, NSW Ambulance told the Leader. They were Siobhan Skates and Wendy Summers.
Acting Station Officer at Kogarah Ambulance Station, Naomi Whitford, has been with the service for 21 years. She previously worked as an occupational therapist at St George Hospital, but wanted a career change.
"I'm certain I made the right one for me. It's something I love doing," the intensive care specialist said.
She entered the role via a vocational pathway - less common these days as most new recruits come from university. Ms Whitford took on reduced work capacity to have her four daughters. Reaching an equal gender parity wasn't so surprising, she said.
"More women are just balancing home life and career," she said. "Intensive care was predominantly male but now we have a pretty diverse group. Being involved in the care sector is just as rewarding for women as it is for men."
Working full-time however, is most fulfilling, she said. "There's always more to learn," she said. "I'm seeing the sickest of patients but the rewarding part is being a mentor and being there for paramedics on challenging jobs."
Acting Station Officer at Menai Ambulance Station, Diana Mijic, has clocked up 33 years. An advanced life support officer, she responds to acute and life threatening medical emergencies, and also manages the station to ensure staff have the right resources to carry out their roles.
"I was part of a recruitment process where they were trying to enhance the number of women in the job," she said. "Women were definitely not choosing ambulance as a career path when I began, but the recruitment drive has been very good over the years.
"There are definitely a lot more females in the job. Sometimes when we are waiting to hand patients over at the hospital, there are no men around at all, and we have a bit of a giggle. It's noticeable.
"Women can bring a lot of empathy as females are naturally caring and nurturing, and there are a lot opportunities for women to progress in and enter management roles.
"One of the biggest things that drew me to the job was the patient care aspect and being able to have positive impact on so many people in the community."
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park acknowledged the important contribution women make across all areas of the service.
"Dedicated and skilled women work across NSW Ambulance in many roles, including as paramedics, aeromedical crews, nurses, doctors, specialist rescue crews, call takers and dispatchers, and corporate and support staff," he said.
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison says it's vital that workforces reflect the people it serves.
"It is an important step for NSW Ambulance as an employer and for patient trust and care. We know that a diverse and inclusive workplace is beneficial to all employees - not just women - and has a positive impact on the organisation as a whole," she said.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.