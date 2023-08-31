Sutherland Police Area Commanded presented recipients with medals and awards at a ceremony at Club East Sutherland on August 29.
Receiving the Commander's Certificate of Appreciation award, was Jonathan Mosley, in recognition of his actions in locating a missing man Peter Elwin, 76, at the time, in the Royal National Park on May 15, 2022. Mr Elwin, who has dementia, had wandered from an aged care facility and was lost for two days.
Mr Mosley ventured out into Heathcote and tracked him down, staying with him until rescuers arrived.
"I'm very proud to have received this award for finding Peter. What makes it even more special is for my daughter Sophia, shows her that helping people can change lives," Mr Mosley said. "If everyone gave even one per cent to helping others this world would be a better place."
He has also raised thousands of dollars for Lifeline with the Push-Up Challenge.
Among the other recipients was Chief Inspector Gary Ford, who was rewarded with Second Clasp to National Medal (35 years).
He has been with the cops for technically 37 years, and highlights include leading the response to the public disorder in 2005 in St George, which followed on from the Cronulla riots.
"I was the duty officer at St George Local Area Command that night and lead and coordinated the local response in the Brighton-Le-Sands area," Chief Inspector Ford said.
"Our response and tactics used minimised damage to the area and dispersed a large crowd on Bay Street of more than 300 people, who were intending on causing havoc and violence."
"That could not have been achieved without the strong team I had supporting me. My team of nine police held the line for about 30 minutes until OSG support arrived and we were able to advance and disperse the crowd.
"We were rewarded the Commissioner's Unit Citation for our work that night."
Chief Inspector Ford said he was also proud of his work in the Emergency Management Space, where he took on many roles including Forward Commander, site controller, Liaison Officer and LEOCON during floods and bush fires, plus coordinating search and rescue operations within the Royal National Park.
"These give me a sense of achievement to assist the community during times they are in need," he said.
"Being responsible for day to day operations, providing support and guidance to troops out there doing the job - I like the engagement of being out of the road."
National Emergency Medal
National Police Service Medal
National Medal
Second Clasp to National Medal (35 years)
NSW Police Medal
Fourth Clasp to NSW Police Medal (30 years)
Second Clasp to NSW Police Medal (20 Years)
First Clasp to NSW Police Medal (15 Years)
NSW Police Medallion Lapel Pin (25 years)
NSW Police Medallion Lapel Pin (15 years)
Certificate of Commission
Warrant of Appointment
Commissioner of Police Long Service Award (25 years)
Commissioner of Police Long Service Award (15 years)
Certificate of Service
State Crime Commander's Commendation
Police Area Commander's Certificate of Appreciation
