Moon Festival celebrated at Hurstville

The Mid-Autumn Moon Festival has been celebrated in Hurstville with a mixture of traditional Chinese song and drama.
The Sun Sing Mid-Autumn Cantonese Opera was presented by Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre at the Marana Auditorium on Saturday, August 18.
The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival or the Mooncake Festival holds deep significance for the Chinese people.
The festival,which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month in the lunar calendar, symbolizes unity, harmony, and the gathering of loved ones.
Guests at the Moon Festival Opera included Georges River mayor Nick Katris, Strathfiield MP Jason Yat-Sen Li representing NSW Premier Chris Minns, Oatley MP Mark Coure and Councillors Nancy Liu, Ben Wang and Colleen Symington. The opera was presented by the centre and supported by Georges River Council and Meditech.
Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre chief executive officer, Anne Farah-Hill said the Chinese Moon Festival Opera is not just a performance, but a symbol of unity, cultural pride, and shared traditions.
Ms Farah-Hill said the Chinese Moon Festival Opera highlighted the profound connection to the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre, a pillar of support for the local Chinese community in the St. George area.
"The centre's commitment to fostering unity and understanding mirrors the values of the Moon Festival, making it a natural ally for those celebrating this important occasion," she said.
"Through its various programs, events, and initiatives, the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre ensures that the local Chinese community feels welcomed, heard, and empowered.
"From language assistance to cultural workshops, the Centre provides invaluable resources that help bridge gaps and create a strong sense of belonging for all residents, regardless of their background.
"Just as the Moon Festival Opera highlights the importance of family and community, the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre embodies these principles through its dedication to creating a harmonious and inclusive environment.
"Let us continue to embrace and celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures that make our community so vibrant and special."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
