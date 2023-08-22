The Sammut Group has received development approval for its proposed nine-storey residential-retail project opposite Cronulla beach.
The development at 67 Gerrale Street, next to the walkway from the train station to the beach, will replace old, red brick flats.
Named Palm, the project will include 24 luxury apartments above four retail premises.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel approved the development application, including an increase in the maximum building height from the prescribed 30 metres in the LEP to 33.82 metres.
The panel was "satisfied that the clause 4.6 variation was justified in that it allowed access to rooftop communal space that would otherwise be difficult to provide and that it did not generate unacceptable impacts".
A Sutherland Shire Council staff assessment report supported approval.
There were four speakers from the community against the proposal. Allen Sammut and project team members spoke in favour.
The Sammut Group has two other major developments underway nearby - Parc, on the edge of Monro Park and Vue, opposite the northern end of the mall.
Chief Operating Officer Julian Sammut said the Palm development would "deliver stunning new residences and also enliven the laneway" between the station to the beach "with unique retail experiences".
"It will also inject a new vibrancy and vitality into the southern extremity of Cronulla mall," he said.
Palm will have six two-bedroom and 17 three-bedroom apartments and one penthouse.
Off-the-plan sales are due to start in early September 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
