St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Three community-minded people chosen for 2023 Westfield Miranda Local Heroes program

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Local heroes promotion at Westfield Miranda. Picture by Murray Trembath
The Local heroes promotion at Westfield Miranda. Picture by Murray Trembath

Three people who are described as "everyday role models making a positive impact on their community" have been chosen as Westfield Miranda Local Heroes finalists for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.