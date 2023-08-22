Three people who are described as "everyday role models making a positive impact on their community" have been chosen as Westfield Miranda Local Heroes finalists for 2023.
They are Adam Blatch (Feel the Magic), Jeanette Cabrera (Civic Disability Services) and Kellie Stubbs (Gotcha4Life Foundation).
Voting opened on Tuesday and the person who tops the count will be awarded a $20,000 grant for their organisation. The other finalists will receive $5000.
Westfield provided the following summary of each finalist, in alphabetical order:
Adam Blatch is the CEO of Feel the Magic, a charity that helps families after the loss of a parent, sibling or guardian. It provides evidence-based resources and offers free camps for 500 children a year. The camps are developed by clinical psychologists and are a starting point for children to talk about their grief.
Jeanette Cabrera has devoted 30 years to supporting thousands of Sutherland Shire people with disabilities. As a tireless support worker at Civic Disability Services Community Hubs, Janette has notched up many achievements. One of her standout projects is a literacy program, where participants are proud to learn to write their name and recite the alphabet.
Kellie Stubbs puts her heart and soul into helping people in the Sutherland Shire build mental fitness to improve their wellbeing and prevent suicide. Kellie is a Community and Ambassador Liaison at Gotcha4Life Foundation, where she helps prevent suicide by giving people tools to seek help, build healthy relationships and feel comfortable with vulnerability. If you need support, please phone Lifeline: 13 11 14.
The awards program was established in 2018.
The voting period closes on Monday September 11 and the results will be announced on Tuesday October 10.
Visit www.westfield.com.au/local-heroes for details and to cast a vote.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
