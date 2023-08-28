Hot of the heels off his local surfing success 2023 World Junior Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle has won the 2023 Australian Open Surfing Championship.
Team NSW which Jarvis anchored returned Home with 26 from the 46 Australian Titles on offer from North Haven Beach.
The Open Men's Final saw Cronulla's smiling assassin, Earle, dominate from the outset, reinforcing his credentials as the reigning World Junior Champion.
Jarvis said of his win after good early waves the final was held in tricky conditions,
"All the boys in the final heat got a couple of good waves and it came right down to the wire.
"I was just stoked to get a few good ones and come away with the win" he said
In the Open Women's Final, 18-year-old Rosie Smart overcame her seasoned competitors, and in the Over 50's mens final Elouera Boardriders stalwart Glenn Pringle finished in fourth.
In the Women's Bodyboard Titles NSW champ Mariko Menzies was third.
