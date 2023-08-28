St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Surfer on a mission

John Veage
John Veage
August 28 2023 - 10:30am
Another victory for Jarvis Earle -winning the Open Australian Surfing title.
Hot of the heels off his local surfing success 2023 World Junior Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle has won the 2023 Australian Open Surfing Championship.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

