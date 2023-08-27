The 2023 St. George District Netball Association Grand Final Day Major presentation was held held on Saturday at their West Botany St Courts.
The weekend showcased another successful year of netball and whilst the day was all about becoming 2023 premiers it was also a day to award special individuals.
Sallianne Faulkner, the President of Netball NSW presented the Gus Gosling Trophy for Junior Player of the Year to Zara Sly from St. Ursula's.
The Sue McNamara Trophy for the Senior Team with best goal average was presented by Mayor Christina Curry to the St. Ursulas Kookaburras, S5 division.
Every team needs a coach and the Don Rowland Memorial Trophy for Club Coach of the Year presented by Mark Coure MP, Member for Oatley went to Costa Athanassiou,from the Ramsgate RSL Netball Club.
You also cant have a game without an umpire and the Umpire of the Year perpetual trophy that recognises an umpire's contribution to umpiring was presented by Raylene Bevan, the President of Arncliffe Scots to Jessica Lee, from St. Ursula's.
After presenting the winning Grand Finalists with their medals the Gladys Waugh Trophy for the most outstanding contribution to St George netball was awarded to Francesca Naccarella, from the St. Ursula's club.
It was goal for goal in the super competitive S2 Scots V St Ursula's Grand Final with the St Ursula's Condors taking a one goal lead into the half time break.
Scots Celtics were minor premiers and tried everything to claw back that goal but into the last quarter attack turned into defense and the game was gone - the Condors winning 37-32.
Condor Captain Sarah Santamaria said the girls got stronger as the game went on.
"We had a game plan and stuck to it-everybody put in."
In the top Division S1 it was a battle royal between the Kites Mozzies and the Scots Hamilton teams.
The Mozzies had come from seemingly an impossible third place on the ladder, beating Ramsgate RSL in the first round of the finals before defeating Scots Tartans by one goal in round two- in a major upset they then took down sister team Scots Hamilton in the last game of the season 38-37.
