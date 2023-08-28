The Green Options SSFA Shire Premier League Grand Finals has seen the six top teams battle it out for silverware at Seymour Shaw Oval on Sunday.
In the Premier League Reserves Cronulla Seagulls took on Gymea United in a competition where Cronulla Seagulls had been nearly unbeatable, losing only one match all year, which happened to be to Gymea.
History repeated itself, as a grinding game finished at 0-0 after extra time and the game was decided on penalties with the Gymea keeper heroically stopping the first one to ultimately win the game.
In the Women's Bosco FC, the minor premiers, faced off against the Miranda Magpies and after a week of rest, they came out ready to play.
Miranda Magpies' journey to the final had been impressive. Finishing third in the league, they defeated strong opponents, including Gymea United 1, to reach this Grand Final, but after an even match up Bosco just did enough to take home the silverware 1-0.
In a Grand Final rematch in the top game- the Cronulla Seagulls faced Como Jannali, who were still reeling from their heartbreaking loss in the 2022 final via penalty shootout.
The path to the final was intense. Como Jannali secured their spot after a draw in the first final, while Cronulla Seagulls defeated Kirrawee Kangaroos 2-0.
It was always going to be a tough game and with minutes to spare in the 1st half, a direct penalty was awarded to the Seagulls who led 1-0 for the rest of the nail-biting game with opportunities to score on both sides.
The Shire Premier League is a new and exciting league created so that the Sutherland Shire could have a top tier football competition for men and women.
Whilst the current competition has a huge junior nursery which traditionally performs very well in state-wide competitions, the strength of their competitions means that quality players are targeted by other Premier League and National Premier League competitions .
The Shire Premier League was created to create an aspirational pathway for junior players to remain in the shire.
