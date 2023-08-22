Petanque Court opens at Bexley Park

Petanque, or French bowls, has arrived at Bexley.
Yesterday, August 21, saw the opening of what is believed to be the first petanque court in Bayside.
The opening of the court by Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry was greeted with morning of petanque and croissants at Bexley Park.
Petanque, or French bowls, uses boules, or metal balls that look like they belong in a cannon, being lobbed into the air towards a small target ball which is called the cochonnet, or little pig. The closest to the small target ball wins
Last year, residents approached Bayside Council about establishing a court in Bexley Park.
Bayside Council identified a suitable site next to the children's playground.
Prior to finalisation of plans and before start of construction, interested petanque players were consulted to ensure the Bayside Petanque Court is constructed in a manner that is compliant and fit for purpose.
Testing out the new court yesterday, petanque player Peter Neale praised the council for its work.
"This is very much a community initiative," Mr Neale said.
"We approached the council and asked for a local place to play petanque and they listened," he said.
"We are all very impressed by the council's response. They took the trouble to consult with us and also did their own research and it has been a great success.
"The councillors and mayor were shown how to play and really enjoyed it."
Mr Neale said that everyone is welcome to come along and try their hand at new new petanque court.
"Petanque can be played by people of all ages and fitness," he said.
"In France it is accepted in a similar way in the public imagination as backyard cricket."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
