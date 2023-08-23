Bayside update on removal of dead trees at Rockdale Park

Bayside Council staff have issued an official response to the cause of tree death at Rockdale Park.
Earlier this month, the council confirmed up to 57 trees were being removed from the historic park with a council spokesperson saying the trees have reached their end of life expectancy.
The 3.2 ha park in West Botany Street is one of Rockdale's earliest public parks and is considered unique within the Bayside local government area due to its dense plantings of ornamental conifers and rare tree species.
Council minutes from 1970 showed that the trees including many rare species had been purchased at much-reduced price from a Penshurst nursery that was closing down.
A total of 1,500 trees were planted in Rockdale Park.
Bayside Council has confirmed the majority of trees were Deodar Cedar (Cedrus deodora) and Atlas Cedar (Cedrus atlantica 'Glauca'), both of which are Himalayan species that grow in mountains in countries like India, Pakistan and Morocco.
Last week, the council issued a statement updating councillors on the situation in the park:
"Council became aware of the declining health of a number of trees in late 2018 when an arborist's assessment was conducted at Rockdale Park during the planning stage for upgrade of facilities within the park. The report at that time recommended 97 trees to be removed due to their poor condition or health decline.
"Council staff worked on improving the health and vitality of these identified trees over the following years.
"However, in late 2022, the condition of 57 trees (mainly Himalayan pines) declined significantly. Council endeavoured to investigate the root causes of the decline, for the purpose of assisting in the management of the remaining trees within the Park.
Random samples were collected from trees within the park and sent for pathology testing. Additional to Councils assessment, an independent Tree Audit and Arboricultural Risk Assessment was also carried out in the park.
Testing comprised of disease detection, glyphosates, white rot and parasites. All results came back negligible, therefore it was concluded that the trees demise was of natural causes, likely linked to environmental conditions such as long term drought, to excessive rain.
":Removal of the dead trees was required to ensure the safety of families and visitors of the park, as the branches were being weakened and at risk of dropping limbs.
"The removal of the trees has been carried out to best not disturb or damage the trees that are in good health, and will be monitored to ensure the changing surroundings have a positive impact that promotes growth and vitality.
"After removal, Council will review the Master Plan for the park and investigate suitable locations for planting replacement trees."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.